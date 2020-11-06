HVAC Refrigeration Engineer [volunteer]
|Employment Type
|Volunteer
(Marine Engineer Liscense desired)
Keeping the lights on & keeping the ship ticking, we are very thankful for our Engineering department, especially when it comes to keeping the air conditioning running!
Various commitments | Marine Engineering
About the role:
The HVAC Refrigeration Engineer assists in the maintenance of all refrigeration and air conditioning equipment onboard. Our on board refrigerated food stores need monitoring, and our air conditioning systems regular cleaning and maintenance, and troubleshooting when not working as they should.
What you’ll contribute:
- Maintain ship's main refrigeration plant and all other refrigeration machinery onboard (including condenser and strainer cleaning)
- Maintain main air conditioning chiller units and hospital air conditioning plant
- Ensure adequate supply of refrigerant gas, refrigerant lubricating oil, and spare parts onboard
- Maintain air handlers, including the cleaning of air handlers filters in the vent stations
- Maintain chilled water, condenser circulation, and sea water air conditioning pumps
- Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required
For this role, you’ll need:
- Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systemspreferred
- Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential
- Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4 (training may be provided)
- Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1 (training may be provided)
- Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English
Have questions? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org or our maritime recruiter Miranda.strawbridge@mercyships.org for direct guidance on the role.