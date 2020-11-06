HVAC Refrigeration Engineer [volunteer]

By The Maritime Executive 11-06-2020 05:00:10

Employment Type Volunteer APPLY

(Marine Engineer Liscense desired)

Keeping the lights on & keeping the ship ticking, we are very thankful for our Engineering department, especially when it comes to keeping the air conditioning running!

Various commitments | Marine Engineering

About the role:

The HVAC Refrigeration Engineer assists in the maintenance of all refrigeration and air conditioning equipment onboard. Our on board refrigerated food stores need monitoring, and our air conditioning systems regular cleaning and maintenance, and troubleshooting when not working as they should.



What you’ll contribute:

Maintain ship's main refrigeration plant and all other refrigeration machinery onboard (including condenser and strainer cleaning)

Maintain main air conditioning chiller units and hospital air conditioning plant

Ensure adequate supply of refrigerant gas, refrigerant lubricating oil, and spare parts onboard

Maintain air handlers, including the cleaning of air handlers filters in the vent stations

Maintain chilled water, condenser circulation, and sea water air conditioning pumps

Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required

For this role, you’ll need:

Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systemspreferred

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential

Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4 (training may be provided)

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1 (training may be provided)

Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English

Have questions? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org or our maritime recruiter Miranda.strawbridge@mercyships.org for direct guidance on the role.