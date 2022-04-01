Grants Administrator
Position Function:
This position is responsible for identifying, applying for, and managing grants, as well as helping to ensure compliance with all Federal and/or State policies, procedures, and guidelines in accordance with applicable regulations and standards.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Grant program activities including researching potential grant opportunities, developing grant funding strategies; completing necessary grant programming and application materials; and preparing grant related reports.
- Coordinate the planning and preparation of grant proposals.
- Aid the Steamship Authority in the interpretation of funding agency requirements.
- Grant contract administration activities including developing grant contract documents; administering grant rules, regulations, and requirements; developing grant amendment requests; tracking project activities, and preparing project status reports for all federal, state, agencies, including but not limited to Federal Transit Administration (FTA), National Transit Database (NTD) and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
- Managing invoicing, reimbursement, and related activities for all Steamship Authority grant-funded activities and projects. Monitor and coordinate the administration of post-award grants to ensure that administrative and budgeting policies, procedures and agency requirements are being followed; manage administrative issues and/or budget changes occurring during the awarded grant period.
- Developing and maintaining multiyear funding plans and financial models following high-level independent analysis of current and potential funding sources.
- Collaborating with the Treasurer/Comptroller to incorporate grant funding into the annual budget and short- or long-range business plans.
- Assisting with internal and external financial or grant-related audits and reviews of the Steamship Authority’s capital, grant, fixed asset, or other related programs.
- Assisting in the preparation and analysis of local, state, and federal financial and operating reports.
- Working with project managers and accounting staff to resolve grant, project, budget discrepancies or questions.
- Prepare and oversee the completion of federal and state required grant reports through FTA’s Transit Award Management System (TRAM) and MADOT’s electronic reporting systems.
- Other duties as assigned
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, or related field - additional years of experience may be substituted on a year-for-year basis in lieu of a degree.
- Four years of experience in public sector financial or management analysis or equivalent experience including capital budgeting or planning, grants administration and analysis.
- Experience in public transit or transportation planning is highly desirable.
- Knowledge of Federal, state, and regional transportation funding programs, regulations, and processes.
Desired Qualifications:
- Excellent project management skills
- Possess excellent organizational skills
- Strong command over written and verbal communication
- Good interpersonal and presentation skills
- Skilled in supervising, planning and scheduling
Supplemental Information
The Steamship Authority requires employees to obtain and maintain full COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.
Interested parties may submit a letter of interest and resume to [email protected].