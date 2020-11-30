Global Product Marketing Manager
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- London International Headquarters
Job Description
The Global Product Marketing Manager is responsible to effectively develop the marketing strategies and plans of products/services, communicating the features and benefits to customers. Reporting to the Global Head of Sales Excellence, you will be able to articulate features as benefits that strengthen the Inchcape Brand and grow revenue.
- Market Research – voice of customer
- Obtain insights into customers’ usage of current products, untapped opportunities, and buyer personas, through interviews, surveys, focus groups and sales data
- Research competitor offerings
- Collaborate with product/service owners
- Translate technical features as benefits to the customer
- Agree timelines and deadlines for the development of new products/services with product owners. Operations. Finance, Commercial and Marketing teams.
- Influence pricing and packaging
- Use market research data to establish product pricing
- Guide sales teams
- Communicate the vision and value of new products to the sales team and develop sales tools that facilitate the selling process
- Develop messaging and market positioning
- Create content such as case studies, videos, website copy and blog posts
- Speak and present about products to both external and internal audiences
- Craft compelling messaging that sets new products/services apart from others in the market to give them a unique selling point
- Take part in customer presentations/events
- Evaluate products/services using relevant KPIs and feedback from existing/prospective customers.
Key skills
Knowledge of:
- Market Strategy development
- Marketing Execution
- Commercial activities and customer requirements.
- Marketing Analysis
- Web analytics tools
Skills
Education Requirements
Experience
- Proven experience as a Product Marketing Manager, Brand Manager in a B2B environment
- Marine Industry – desirable but not essential
Qualifications
- Educated to graduate level in marketing/communications related studies
Employment type — Full-Time
Drivers licence required — No