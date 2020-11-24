Global Marketing Director
|Employment Type
|Full Time
Intellian Technologies
Leading the evolution of satellite communications by delivering innovative technology to our partners and customers across all market sectors. To bring simplicity to satellite communications with products, technologies and services that connect people and the world.
Job Position
Global Marketing Director
Prime Purpose
Lead the Global Marketing Team, driving the creation and execution of the Corporate Marketing Strategy, supporting the Global Executive Team in achieving company objectives and business plan targets. Focused on delivering campaigns and content that build brand awareness, growing customer and partner engagement. Communications and content will be aligned to the company vision and purpose, with a customer centric outlook. Create a team culture that is collaborative, fun and results orientated. The job offers an opportunity to launch and promote innovative products in a dynamic and growing organisation within the satellite industry.
Responsibilities
- Lead the Global Marketing Team
- Create and execute a marketing strategy for the organisation
- Develop a brand strategy and maintain brand integrity through implementation of brand guidelines
- Manage the global marketing budget, track spending and create ROI analysis based on KPI’s
- Develop marketing campaigns and content to promote new and existing products
- Create lead-generation and campaign tracking
- Select and manage global agencies to enhance results in a cost effective way
- Negotiate marketing agency contracts
- Managing the implementation of tactical marketing activities and plan with clear roles and responsibilities across the global marketing team
- Engage across divisions to create alignment with all stakeholders
- Responsible for internal and external communications and messaging
- Implement marketing best practices and remain close to industry changes
- Set policy and guidelines for social media
- Conduct market research that collects customer and segment knowledge
- Develop joint campaigns and initiatives with global partners
- Build relationships with partners and customers
Qualifications
- 3-5+ year experience as a Marketing Director
- BA or work equivalent in business, marketing, communications or related
- Experience managing a team
- Knowledge of satellite communications or similar industry
- Excellent copywriting skills
- Working knowledge of marketing best practices and principles
- Excellent IT skills including Social Media, Website and PowerPoint
- Excellent verbal and written communication abilities: must effectively communicate with technical and non-technical teams, executive management, dealers and end customers
- Proactive and driven
- Strong leadership skills based on a team environment
How to Apply
Please send your resume with a cover letter to recruitment@intelliantech.com