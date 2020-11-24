Global Marketing Director

Intellian Technologies

Leading the evolution of satellite communications by delivering innovative technology to our partners and customers across all market sectors. To bring simplicity to satellite communications with products, technologies and services that connect people and the world.



Job Position

Global Marketing Director

Prime Purpose

Lead the Global Marketing Team, driving the creation and execution of the Corporate Marketing Strategy, supporting the Global Executive Team in achieving company objectives and business plan targets. Focused on delivering campaigns and content that build brand awareness, growing customer and partner engagement. Communications and content will be aligned to the company vision and purpose, with a customer centric outlook. Create a team culture that is collaborative, fun and results orientated. The job offers an opportunity to launch and promote innovative products in a dynamic and growing organisation within the satellite industry.

Responsibilities

Lead the Global Marketing Team

Create and execute a marketing strategy for the organisation

Develop a brand strategy and maintain brand integrity through implementation of brand guidelines

Manage the global marketing budget, track spending and create ROI analysis based on KPI’s

Develop marketing campaigns and content to promote new and existing products

Create lead-generation and campaign tracking

Select and manage global agencies to enhance results in a cost effective way

Negotiate marketing agency contracts

Managing the implementation of tactical marketing activities and plan with clear roles and responsibilities across the global marketing team

Engage across divisions to create alignment with all stakeholders

Responsible for internal and external communications and messaging

Implement marketing best practices and remain close to industry changes

Set policy and guidelines for social media

Conduct market research that collects customer and segment knowledge

Develop joint campaigns and initiatives with global partners

Build relationships with partners and customers

Qualifications

3-5+ year experience as a Marketing Director

BA or work equivalent in business, marketing, communications or related

Experience managing a team

Knowledge of satellite communications or similar industry

Excellent copywriting skills

Working knowledge of marketing best practices and principles

Excellent IT skills including Social Media, Website and PowerPoint

Excellent verbal and written communication abilities: must effectively communicate with technical and non-technical teams, executive management, dealers and end customers

Proactive and driven

Strong leadership skills based on a team environment

How to Apply

Please send your resume with a cover letter to recruitment@intelliantech.com