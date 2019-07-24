Executive Director-Tampa Bay Pilots Association

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-24 14:14:19

Application Closing Date 08/24/2019 Experience required Yes Employment Type Full Time APPLY

The Executive Director of Tampa Bay Pilots’ Association is responsible for developing and carrying out the missions and goals of the Association. This position will provide leadership and vision for planning, organizing and implementation of administration and management functions relating to matter of industry, safety and security, and pilotage. The Executive Director will be the public image and professional representative for the company within the port community.

Education & Experience:

• Bachelor’s Degree/MBA preferred

• Business or association management experience of at least 10 years, with a demonstrated record of successful senior management experience

• Command experience and leadership position in a complex organization

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

• Strong working knowledge of maritime industry and regulatory policies

• Strategic thinker

• Ability to assess situations, develop strategies, set priorities and implement action plans

• Present a professional image as representative of the Association, and be capable of building professional relationships within the port community for the enhancement of the Association

• Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal

• Problem solver with ability to facilitate varied situations

Job Responsibilities:

• Representative and active participant in related port community meetings

• Monitor emerging trends in the maritime industry as relates to piloting

• Provide comprehensive oversight and arrange all pilot training programs

• Stay abreast of national and international piloting requirements through relevant seminars and conferences

• Serve as company communication liaison with the media and press for all public relations matters

Job Misc: Full time; Excellent compensation package; minimal travel