Executive Director - Port of Palm Beach

The Port of Palm Beach Commission is recruiting for an Executive Director, with a demonstrated record of experience in Port management, which includes overseeing all operations, functions, and activities, as well as tenant oversight and management, within the Port of Palm Beach. The governing body of the Port is known, and designated as the “Board of Commissioners of the Port of Palm Beach District” and is composed of five members.

About the Port of Palm Beach - The Port is a full-service, diversified Port, offering cruise and cargo services to more than 30 onsite tenants and users. At 165 acres, the Port’s efficiency is unparalleled, processing more than $14 billion in commodities, 2.5 million tons of cargo, and 700,000 cruise passengers annually. The Port provides the region’s intermodal link to waterborne commerce through the operation, maintenance, and expansion of its deep-water port facilities and continued support of inland intermodal logistics centers, including furtherance of container, bulk, and passenger services, with the goal of facilitating trade, creating and sustaining jobs, providing economic benefits, supporting key industries, and assisting Port tenants in an atmosphere of respect for adjacent communities and sensitive natural resources.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JOB DESCRIPTION

SUMMARY The Executive Director is responsible for the overall management of all Port programs, activities, strategic objectives, budgets, and long-range planning to drive organizational growth and development. The Executive Director is appointed by, and reports to, the Port’s Commissioners, and is guided by local, state and federal regulatory and statutory requirements; approved Port policies; strategic objectives; and authorized budgets and programs.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS This is an outstanding career opportunity for an individual interested in a genuine professional challenge. With this position comes a very competitive compensation and benefits program.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS A Bachelor’s degree and or (15) years of senior-level Seaport industry experience. Experience should be at the director, manager, or administrator level of a public entity, or a major industry corporate entity. Port Industry-related certifications and credentials received from Seaport and/or Transportation Associations are highly desirable.