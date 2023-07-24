Engineering Vendor Liaison

Job Summary:

The Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Engineering Vendor Liaison will support a lead engineer in a small team assigned to a Ship Work breakdown Structure (SWBS) section. The Integrated Product Team (IPT) will deliver the design and build 30 vessels in a contract valued at more than $1.1 billion. The Coast Guard plans to acquire 16 river buoy tenders (WLR) and 11 inland construction tenders (WLIC). The WCC Program is working under an accelerated program schedule to reach initial operation capability by 2025. Initial operational capability is achieved following post-delivery availability, test and evaluation, and certification that the first hull of each WCC variant satisfies all key performance parameters or the threshold requirements without which the service's aids to navigation (ATON) mission in federal inland waterways cannot be performed. Full operational capability, which will be achieved when the capability has been fully fielded, is planned for 2030.



Engineering Vendor Liaison Responsibilities:

Assist SWBS leads coordinating vendor engineering efforts and schedules to support program deliverables

Support transition to production

Oversee vendor certification for classing vendor supplied equipment

Visit vendor facilities to liaison with vendors and inspect production progress

Create content for presentations to company leadership

Resolve problems and escalate risks as needed

Liaise daily with assigned SWBS leads to escalate roadblocks to remove barriers

Meet regularly with assigned vendors for status reports and escalate issues to appropriate company leadership

Coordinate with sub-contractors and vendors to receive input to design activities

Generate reports on vendor progress

Partner with quality to troubleshoot installation issues, determine root cause, and recommend solutions

Engineering Vendor Liaison Requirements: