Engineering Director - Navy & Coast Guard Program
- Participate as a key member of the company’s management team.
- Coordinate all technical aspects and team activities relating to external product specification, configuration and support.
- Act as point of customer point of contact for area of responsibility. Represent the business by attending customer meetings and site visits.
- Manage processes and team to ensure on time delivery and correct quality of team output.
- Oversee system/project proposal and installation during management and delivery activities.
- Provide expert manufacturing/purchasing support as required.
- Provide in service support of specific product group.
- Carry out the supervision of subordinate areas.
- Maintain compliance with all relevant data control requirements.
- Maintain compliance with all ISO standards (9001 /14001 /18001) for which the company has achieved accreditation
- Approval and sign-off of all team deliverables and task content.
- Annual leave approval for all team members.
Accountabilities:
- All technical aspects and activities relating to external product specification, configuration and support.
- On time delivery and correct quality of external product configuration and support data for all external products.
- Approval and sign-off of all team deliverables and task content. Annual leave approval for all team members.
Preferred Education & Qualifications
- BS in Naval Architecture, Engineering or other relevant discipline/ MS preferred
- 8+ Years’ experience with hydrodynamic performance, hydrostatics, propulsion design and performance, weight and stability analysis, marine structural design ship design, shipbuilding, shipyard procedures. Experience with building and maintaining US Navy and US Coast Guard vessels.
- Strong understanding of export compliance procedures and regulations Licensed Professional Engineer
- Security clearance, US to SECRET (required)
- Pre-employment background check and drug screen is required.
- US Citizens ONLY