Engineering Director - Navy & Coast Guard Program

Shipping

By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2021 04:31:32

The development of the wind turbine sector is creating new challenges for the shipping industry as the massive blades and elements are shipped from their manufacturers to the staging points for their installation. APM Terminals Pecem, at the port of Pecem in northeast Brazil, recently handled the loading of three blades, which it reports became the largest non-containerized cargo operation in the world. The shipment consisted of three wind turbine blades, each of which measured approximately 238 feet in length....