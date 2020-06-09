Elysium Cruise Residence Chief Financial Officer

By The Maritime Executive 06-09-2020 02:06:25

Dynamic CFO Search – experienced in maritime finance for a Cruise-Based Aged Care resident ship business model

We are an innovative game changing maritime business model harnessing a premium aged care residence supported by a comprehensive onboard medical centre, and based on a repurposed 6* luxury cruise ship in Australasia. We are looking to recruit an expert CFO, experienced in maritime industry cruise ship finance, finance modelling, capital raising, negotiating, and with a network to draw upon to support this novel residence ship initiative for premium aged-care to our elderly HNWIs, VHNWIs, and UHNWI target demographic, retirees, and financial institute business professional residents. The role would suit a mature candidate, perhaps semi-retired, or part-time consultant looking to grow with the project into a full-time role, and secure their all-inclusive multi-million dollar luxury stateroom as their residence, access to all medical services onboard, and unlimited use of all the facilities and restaurants, as part of a negotiated contra-deal and eventual salary and equity profit right package.

Please send applications directly to André Sidler – Founder and CEO andre@elysiumcruiseresidence.com

https://www.elysiumcruiseresidence.com/