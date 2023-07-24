Director of Planning & Scheduling

Job Summary:

This position will be the leader in charge of planning and scheduling resources, processes, and best practices. You will be responsible for oversight across regions and alignment between programs, functions and internal projects and efforts.





Responsibilities:

Define an approach for consistent planning and scheduling support across the business

Planning and scheduling requirements may differ based on scope, contract, and customer:

Understand the planning (work package and cost tracking) requirements by contract and customer and work to stand up supporting processes as needed Periodic reporting to Program Management and senior management on planning and scheduling strategy, issues, and key activities Understand the scheduling requirements and outputs by contract (Program Manager), customer (external contractual reporting requirements), and internal management (Regional or Functional VPs, Trident senior leadership)

Train and onboard planning and scheduling resources to company processes and best practices

Periodic touchpoints with scheduling and planning resources to ensure quality and on time delivery of commitments to programs and end users

Define the North American planning and scheduling resource needs based on contractual requirements

Participate in project kickoff steps with Program Manager or General Manager to understand contractual planning and scheduling requirements and agree on approach to support

Incorporation of planning and scheduling into estimating and change management business processes

Identify systemic issues or opportunities for improvement to reduce cost and improve quality

Define planning and scheduling consistent metrics to allow for monitoring across the business (cost in work packages, rework and non-quality, progressing, etc.)

Define, maintain, and standardize reporting of an IMS spanning company service offerings, functions (engineering, supply chain, production, PM), delivery milestones, and contractual delivery requirements

Resource level planning and staffing capabilities via IMS and budgeted needs by resource type

Support of quarterly EACs and performance metrics at program, functional, and regional levels



Requirements: