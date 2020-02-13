Director of Operations - Port Everglades

Located in the heart of Greater Fort Lauderdale and the City of Hollywood, FL, Port Everglades is the number three cruise port in the world. It is the number one, container port for exports in the state of Florida. Port Everglades is also the number one U.S. gateway for trade with Latin America and number five port in the U.S. for Foreign-Trade Zone exports, and is South Florida’s main seaport for receiving petroleum products including, gasoline and jet fuel. The Port’s total operating revenue for FY19 was $170.7 million.

The Director of Operations reports to the Deputy Port Director and is responsible for planning, directing, supervising and coordinating the activities of the Operations Division which includes: the Harbormaster, Linehandler, Crane and Terminal Operations Sections. The Director of Operations meets with cruise and cargo tenants, governmental liaisons, and other Port divisions. Other duties include making budgetary decisions and preparing the departmental operating and capital budgets; and coordinating and tracking division budgets.

Requires a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and six years high-level experience managing seaport operations including four years of supervisory experience. Direct experience working with collective bargaining groups preferred. Experience managing contract negotiations and division budgets also preferred. Candidates should have experience with container gantry crane operations management/maintenance and seaport expansion and dredging projects.

