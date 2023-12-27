Director of Operations sought for Arizona based HVAC and plumbing equipment sales firm.

Our client is a Commercial HVAC and plumbing equipment manufacturer’s representative, servicing the state of Arizona. Their main office is located in Tempe, with a satellite office in Tucson. They partner with engineers, contractors, wholesalers, building owners and developers to provide plumbing and HVAC system solutions. Their team is experienced in all facets of construction from design and new construction to expansions, retrofits, and upgrades. They offer sales, service, and parts distribution.

As a growing company, we need someone to lead our team to be efficient, productive, and effective. We are seeking an experienced Director of Operations who has strong leadership skills and the ability to approach business with a creative point of view. The director will be responsible for executing our strategic vision and will provide oversight of all aspects of the company. This person will work closely with every department to improve processes, increase efficiency, provide professional development opportunities, and cultivate a culture that is both challenging and rewarding.

Objectives:

· Increase company performance and growth, understanding that people are the #1 reason behind company success.

Collaborate with ownership in setting and driving organizational vision, operations strategy, and hiring levels.

Translate strategy into actionable steps for growth, implementing organization-wide goal setting, performance management, and annual operations planning.

Oversee company operations and employee productivity, building a highly inclusive culture that ensures team members can thrive and that organizational goals are met.

Ensure effective recruiting, onboarding, professional development, performance management, and retention.

Ensure compliance with national and local business regulations and take appropriate action when necessary.

Responsibilities:

Analyze internal operations and identify areas for process enhancement.

Oversee daily operations to ensure desired results are produced and are consistent with overall strategy and mission.

Develop and implement business strategies, plans and procedures to meet objectives and growth optimization.

Lead and motivate management team to advance employee engagement.

Lead and motivate all people within the organization; cast the vision and inspire a strong, healthy culture.

Ensure a work environment that promotes high performance and positive morale.

Oversee the company’s fiscal activity, including budgeting, forecasting, and reporting.

Monitor performance of all departments and take corrective measures when necessary and prepare detailed updates and forecasts.

Maintain knowledge of the commercial hydronics and industry and Arizona market

Qualifications / Requirements

Proven experience as director of operations or similar level role

10+ years demonstrable experience in sales, marketing, operations, and business development

Strong understanding of corporate finance and performance management principles

In-depth knowledge of corporate governance and general management best practices

Entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational skills

Influential and analytical with steadfast resolve and personal integrity

Ability to diagnose problems quickly and foresee potential issues.

MSc/MA in business administration or relevant field

They offer an extremely competitive base salary with an ambitious and rewarding variable compensation plan for high achievers, along with a very attractive benefits program.