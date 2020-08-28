Director of Operations

By The Maritime Executive 08-28-2020 11:32:50

Who Can Aspire for this Position: Graduate/Equivalent with 10 years experience in Maritime industry, or a post graduate diploma in business management with no less than 8 years experience in management in a maritime related company. Knowledge of Health & Safety management systems and Quality management systems are added advantages. Proficiency in English is mandatory.

What the Job Entails: Full time. Job involves planning, Adminstration, HR Management. Budget & Finance, Operational Logistics, Communications Management.

Where: The duties and functions require the incumbent to be located in group headquarters in Cyrpus with frequent travel worldwide.

Email your resume to: admin@gmcg.global