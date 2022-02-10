Dean of the School of Maritime Education and Training

The State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College (Maritime College), the oldest maritime college in the United States, invites inquiries, nominations, and applications for the position of Dean of the School of Maritime Education and Training. Maritime College, located in Throggs Neck, NY, educates dynamic leaders for the global marine transportation industry, the business of shipping, engineering, energy, environment, facilities management, finance, the armed forces, and public service.

Founded in 1874, the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College is one of six federally designated State Maritime Academies and enrolls approximately 1,545 students. Maritime College seeks an experienced and innovative Dean who will embrace the collegiality of the campus community and collaborate on a variety of campus-wide initiatives designed to advance the institution while honoring the traditions of this robust institution. The Dean is a key member of Provost Jennifer Waters’ leadership team and will provide effective visionary leadership and support for Maritime College’s strategic goals of elevating its academic profile and achieving its mission to educate dynamic leaders for the global maritime industry. The Dean will be expected to take office on July 1, 2022.???

The Dean provides institution-wide leadership for all aspects relating to U.S. Coast Guard-approved deck and engine license programs, as well as professional mariner training and certification. For more information about the institution, position, leadership agenda, qualifications, and application process, please review the search prospectus, available for download at the link above. Additional information about Maritime College is available at https://www.sunymaritime.edu/.

Maya Ranchod Kirkhope and Kate Nolde of Academic Search are assisting with this national search. Applications, nominations, and inquiries may be sent in confidence to [email protected]. Although application materials will be accepted until the time that a new Dean is selected, candidates should submit materials by March 17, 2022 for the most favorable consideration.

SUNY Maritime College is an Equal Opportunity/Veterans/Disabled/Affirmative Action employer, committed to recruiting, supporting and fostering a diverse community of outstanding faculty, staff and students. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability. For our full non-discrimination statement, see: http://www.sunymaritime.edu/affirmative-action.