At Inchcape, our vision is to have a connected world, in which our customers trade successfully and make better decisions in every port, everywhere. We use technology and our global network to help our partners connect to a smoother, smarter ocean. Inchcape combines its worldwide infrastructure with local expertise through our global network of over 240 proprietary offices, across 60 countries and a team of more than 2,500 committed professionals. Our diverse global customer base includes owners and charterers in the oil, cruise, container and bulk commodity sectors as well as naval, government and intergovernmental organizations.

We have an ambitious growth model and a career here is certainly going to be a rewarding one that will allow you to bring your skills & experience. We embrace change and are open to new thinking and pushing for positive change in our industry.

Summary:

Working in a matrix structure and a member of the Commercial team, the Commercial Manager is responsible for growing revenue for the Americas region. They are the Subject Matter Expert for the Americas region internally, and externally will strongly position Inchcape as the partner of choice in this sector/region.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Planning

Create and deliver against a business plan for the assigned territory with a strong focus on growing existing business and development of new business opportunities.

Responsible for thorough and structured pipeline formation supporting the business plan covering lead generation, qualification and proposal stages to obtain commitment and then sale.

Actively participate in the delivery of the geography business plans, as required.

Reporting

Conduct quarterly business review with VP Commercial – Americas.

Report regularly as required by the business.

Americas Region Expertise

Build and promote self as the subject matter expert (SME) for the dry bulk sector in the Americas region internally.

Establish self and Inchcape as the recognized partner in the tanker sector by growing knowledge base, networking with credible sources and partners, researching trends and actively participating at local industry events.

Share specialist knowledge and experiences of the sector/region within the Commercial Team and wider business to enhance Inchcape’s value proposition.

Account Management

Act as single point of contact for owned accounts within the appointed territory.

Responsible for regular and structure account calls/meetings with a documented meeting purpose, plan and desired pay-off.

Ensure Account Receivables less than 90 days for all accounts within the assigned territory.

Sales Execution

Secure customer commitment and agreement.

Pricing and rates qualification and agreement with CCO approval.

Contract formation with expertise from contracts team and guidance from CCO.

Review and follow up after sale is closed.

Lead growth of Inchcape Products and Solutions within the assigned territory.

Collaboration

Maintain regular and comprehensive two-way communications across Commercial, Operations and other Inchcape business groups, ensuring clear messaging and facilitation across communication channels.

Partner with Commercial colleagues to enhance and strengthen a sales opportunity adjusting level of input/involvement based on leading salesperson.

Qualifications

Extensive knowledge in the tanker market.

Knowledge of Port Agency, Marine Services global, Commercial activities and tanker customer requirements.

Project Management qualification – preferred.

Vessel chartering - preferred.

Desired skills: Customer relationship management, negotiation, presentation, analytical, prioritization, and delegation.

Experience

Sales Business Planning short to long term.

External sales/business development experience required, minimum 3-5 years preferred

Previous maritime agency experience required.

Understanding of multiple sector verticals (ie a combination of sales in dry bulk, tanker, linker, offshore, crew logistics and or/offshore).

Pipeline creation and execution.

Formation and negotiation

Customer engagement and management.

Working in complex international organizations.

Team collaboration.

Education

MBA, Bachelors or Master’s Degree or similar or equivalent work experience - preferred.

Other Requirements:

Able to travel internationally

