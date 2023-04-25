Clean Ship Operations Policy Lead

Salary: £39,428

Location: Southampton

Closing date: 11:55 pm on Monday 22 May 2023.

Job summary

Are you passionate about the environment, shipping and improving the world we live in?

Do you want a rewarding role in which you can influence stakeholders across government to make a positive change to maritime safety and environmental protection?

Would you like to lead on the development of high-profile policies that really make a difference?

If so, we'd love to hear from you!

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) implements the government's maritime safety policy in the United Kingdom and works to prevent the loss of life and occurrence of pollution on the coast and at sea.

Safer lives, Safer ships, Cleaner seas.

Our vision is to be a world-leading organisation, accelerating the transition to sustainable shipping with non-negotiable safety standards. We put our people, our customers and our planet at the heart of everything we do.

Find out more about what it's like working at the Department for Transport.

Job description

The Clean Ship Operations Team is seeking to recruit a proactive and passionate individual to join the team to develop and implement policies which improve the environmental performance of ships and protect the marine environment from ship-based pollution. Tackling issues ranging from marine plastic, noise, sewage, garbage to marine biosecurity, this role is part of a dynamic team operating in a professional working environment. Regular engagement with stakeholder across the MCA, other Government Departments and National Maritime Administrations, as well as with industry stakeholders such as the Chamber of Shipping, ports and environmental groups ensures collaborative policy making.

Under the direction of the Clean Ship Operations Team Leader, you will take a proactive lead in managing and developing UK policies, regulations and guidance for the specific policy area(s), in support of UK government objectives for a safe, sustainable and commercially successful UK fleet. Drawing on you own knowledge, technical expertise and that of colleagues, you will play a pivotal role by representing the UK government and driving forward maritime environmental policy for ships to address existing and emerging issues, such as marine plastics and underwater noise, in order to make a better planet for tomorrow.

Within the Directorate of UK Maritime Services (UKMS), the Ship Standards teams have responsibility for developing, and maintaining, UK policies and regulations relating to a wide range of safety and environmental issues associated with ships and vessels of all sizes (from small pleasure vessels to the largest internationally trading ships). Working both domestically and internationally we are at the forefront of maritime policy making and delivery. This is achieved through the work of nine teams.

This role will be based in the Southampton HQ. MCA supports flexible working and operates a hybrid working model between home and office for this role, giving you greater flexibility over where and when you work. Details of the arrangement will be discussed further with your line manager.

This role requires occasional UK and overseas travel which may involve overnight stays and working outside of normal hours, potentially at weekends. A passport valid for international travel is required.

