Chief Engineer [volunteer]

By The Maritime Executive 12-08-2020 03:45:07

About the role:

The Chief Engineer is the Head of the Engineering department and responsible to the Master for administration, supervision, and safe and economical operation of the Engineering department. Includes managing a safe and proper engine room watch, automated alarms and warning devices, refrigeration, Galley machinery, to name but a few!

What you’ll contribute:

Exercise close supervision of the activities of the Engineering Department, ensuring that all work performed by the Engineering Crew is done in a safe and competent manner

Consumption and stock of fuel oil, water, and lubricants

Condition of main propulsion machinery and auxiliaries, including performance, repairs required, and planned maintenance

Condition of boilers, boiler water, and treatment required

Make frequent inspections of machinery spaces to ensure proper operation of the machinery and that operating personnel are attentive to their duties

Supervise the Chief Electrician and by extension the Electrical Department including Electronics, with regard to work to be done and the relative priority of each assigned task

Serve as 'Fire Control Officer' in the Command Team for general Emergency Response unless specifically assigned other duties by the Master

For this role, you’ll need:

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Has successfully completed Crisis Management and Human Behavior Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3

At least two months prior service onboard as Second Engineer is preferred

At least two years’ experience working at a senior management level in the current maritime regulatory environment is preferred

Ability to speak and understand English effectively in both written and verbal forms

Have questions? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org or our maritime recruiter Miranda.strawbridge@mercyships.org for direct guidance on the role.