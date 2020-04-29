Business Development Director

Location: Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia

Working as the coordinating and strategic ‘hub’ of the Business Development and Marketing team, this role is responsible for the creation and execution of capture ‘games plans’, development and maintenance of BD pipeline, management of campaigns and events, and oversight / support to specific capture leads pursuing specific market opportunities. Working in close coordination with the Bids and Proposal Manager, this role is also central in the continuing improvement of BD processes and governance.

Owns and drives the business winning activity including opportunity qualification, and execution of campaigns to meet Company order intake, sales, and profit objectives

Ensure key customer and stakeholder relationships are effectively resourced and managed to achieve business objectives

Gather and collate market and customer intelligence within our business funnel tool and translate to structured BD activity reflected in capture ‘game plans’

Provides strategic customer-focused input to the Chief Engineer and Senior Manager IR&D Programs, ensuring technology and product development meets the market (customer) requirements

Working with the Bids and Proposals Manager, contribute to the creation and presentation of capture and bid go / no-go recommendations and gate review processes

Author sections of Maritime Systems’ annual Strategic Plan

Manage the annual trade show / symposiums plan for the business

Oversee company branding and image including generation and review of briefs, website, product literature, videos, publicity, press releases, and advertising

Major contributor to the marketing report for Head Office and Sales Funnel review for Company Program Reviews on a monthly basis

Marketing and Sales support to other business functions at Maritime Systems as required

Required Skills:

Degree qualified - Engineering or Technical Degree (distinct advantage) or equivalent competency and experience

Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience

Minimum of 3 years experience in a leadership role

Ability to travel both internationally and domestic approximately 50%

Candidate must be capable of acquiring a NATO Secret security clearance

Ability to work on Canadian Controlled Goods and US ITAR controlled articles

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Salesforce

Advanced degree or MBA

Track record of managing successful technical bids or down-selecting technology and vendors (as a customer)

Computer literate

Willing to work out of normal business hours and time zone

Proven track record of managing successful marketing campaigns for complex systems to government or large prime contractors

Military or Government (Defence department) experience

Proven experience in the Canadian Air Force in Sonobuoy operations or a deep understanding of Naval Sonar is a distinct advantage

Demonstrated ability to establish and develop effective relationships with partners and suppliers.

Competencies:

Business Acumen: Knows how businesses work; knowledgeable in current and possible future policies, practices, trends, technology, and information affecting his/her business and organization; knows the competition; is aware of how strategies and tactics work in the marketplace.

Customer Focus: Is dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; gets first-hand customer information and uses it for improvements in products and services; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and gains their trust and respect.

Strategic Agility: Sees ahead clearly; can anticipate future consequences and trends accurately; has broad knowledge and perspective; is future orientated; can articulately paint credible pictures and visions of possibilities and likelihoods; can create competitive and breakthrough strategies and plans

Listening: Practices attentive and active listening; has the patience to hear people out; can accurately restate the opinions of others even when he/she disagrees.

Negotiating: Can negotiate skillfully in tough situations with both internal and external groups; can win concessions without damaging relationships; can be direct and forceful as well as diplomatic.

Political & Government Savvy: Can maneuver through complex political situations effectively and quietly; is sensitive to how people and organizations function; anticipates where the land mines are and plans his/her approach accordingly; views corporate politics as a necessary part of organizational life and works to adjust to that reality. Understands how governments work and how to get things done.

Drive for Results: Can be counted on to exceed goals successfully; is constantly and consistently one of the top performers; very bottom-line oriented; steadfastly pushes self and others for results.

Perseverance: Pursues everything with energy, drive, and a need to finish; seldom gives up before finishing, especially in the face of resistance or setbacks.

Presentation Skills: Is effective in a variety of formal presentation settings: one-on-one, small and large groups, with peers, direct reports, and bosses; is effective both inside and outside the organization, on both cool data and hot and controversial topics; commands attention and can manage group process during the presentation; can change tactics midstream when something isn't working.

Written Communications: Is able to write clearly and succinctly in a variety of communication settings and styles; can get messages across that have the desired effect.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by individuals assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified. A review of this classification has excluded the marginal functions of the classification that are incidental to the performance of fundamental job duties. All duties and responsibilities are essential job functions and requirements and are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities to perform this job proficiently. The requirements in this document are the minimum levels of knowledge, skills, or abilities.



Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems delivers advanced underwater battlespace capabilities to the Royal Canadian Navy and other allied navies around the world. We provide systems that keep sailors safe and that maximize mission effectiveness through underwater information advantage.



Maritime Systems designs, manufactures, and supports full variable depth sonar systems, specialized towed array modules for sonar and torpedo defense applications and deployable high-power acoustic projector and receiver systems. We are also recognized as a global leader in the design and manufacturer of surface-launched and air-launched expendable acoustic sensor systems.



Maritime Systems lives by Ultra Electronics' mission to "innovate today for a safer tomorrow".



Ultra Electronics is a UK-based defense, aerospace, cyber security, energy, and transportation products group. Ultra manages a portfolio of specialist capabilities, generating highly differentiated solutions and products by applying electronic, mechanical, and software technologies in demanding and critical environments to meet customer needs.

Maritime Systems offers a competitive salary, benefits package including 100% employer paid dental and health care premiums, life insurance, 5% matched RRSP, Bonus Plan, vacation trading, an EFAP, and flexible working hours.



We are an Equal Opportunities employer and particularly welcome applications from Women, Aboriginal Persons, Persons with Disabilities and Visible Minorities.