Branch Manager - Miami FL

By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2021 04:26:34

Overall responsibility for business unit providing sales and service for Florida and the Caribbean.  

  • Manage all service team members
  • Oversee service delivery quality
  • Manage parts & service revenue
  • Hire, train, and manage sales team
  • Provide highest levels of customer satisfaction & relationships

Preferred Qualifications

  • 7+ years of experience in the marine or power generation industries
  • B.S. Degree in Engineering or Business (Marine Engineering preferred)
  • P&L responsibility
  • Repair and operational knowledge of large bore diesel engines, turbochargers, and regulators.
  • Experience in managing field service technicians and engineers
  • Demonstrated success in running a business
  • Sales experience
  • Client contacts within the shipping and power generation industries

Required Qualifications

  • Valid Passport with no travel restrictions
  • Ability to work legally in the USA
  • Ability to obtain Federal TWIC card 