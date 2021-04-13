Branch Manager - Miami FL
Overall responsibility for business unit providing sales and service for Florida and the Caribbean.
- Manage all service team members
- Oversee service delivery quality
- Manage parts & service revenue
- Hire, train, and manage sales team
- Provide highest levels of customer satisfaction & relationships
Preferred Qualifications
- 7+ years of experience in the marine or power generation industries
- B.S. Degree in Engineering or Business (Marine Engineering preferred)
- P&L responsibility
- Repair and operational knowledge of large bore diesel engines, turbochargers, and regulators.
- Experience in managing field service technicians and engineers
- Demonstrated success in running a business
- Sales experience
- Client contacts within the shipping and power generation industries
Required Qualifications
- Valid Passport with no travel restrictions
- Ability to work legally in the USA
- Ability to obtain Federal TWIC card