BRANCH MANAGER – AEGIR-MARINE HELLAS

AEGIR-Marine is the brand independent expert in the field of stern tube seals and the service of marine propulsion systems. Our optimal service, thorough know-how and flexibility are what really make us stand out from the crowd. With offices in The Netherlands, Singapore, China, USA, Dubai, Panama, Turkey and Namibia, AEGIR-Marine has built a very strong presence in the international maritime industry.

Your function

You are responsible for the account plan, sales budget and growing AEGIR-Marine’s entire service and parts portfolio in Greece. You will form a regional team a long with the local staff of the office in Athens. Existing of Internal sales, sales managers, service engineers and office staff. Technical- and R&D support is provided from AEGIR-Marine’s Head Office in the Netherlands.

The Branche Manager determines the optimal sales strategy for the Greek Office of AEGIR-Marine together with the global Sales Director. You are responsible for contact with new clients and for developing existing relationships. You can identify commercial opportunities and are capable of converting them into orders.

Your profile

You have 10 years of relevant international sales experience in the maritime industry.

You are analytical, pragmatic and you enjoy travelling.

You have affinity with technical systems.

Experience in the maritime industry is a must.

You have a good command of both written and spoken English.

You have at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

Our offer:

A fast-growing and very healthy company in a rather dynamic industry that offers a wide range of opportunities. The possibility of making a major contribution to the company’s growth and expansion. An atmosphere in which client satisfaction and quality are more important than just growth.