Job: Boat Riggers and Service Engineers

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 09:37:58

Men Wanted

For hazardous journey, small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful, honor and recognition in case of success.

Fassmer Service America is accepting resumes for Boat Riggers and Service Engineers. If you want to be challenged and are not afraid of hard work please send a resume to resume@fassmerusa.com

No phone calls accepted for this position