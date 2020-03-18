Job: Assistant Bosun (Volunteer)

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2020 09:50:44

Summary: Responsible for assisting in the day-to-day supervision of the Deck crew.

Description: Accepting applications.

The maritime volunteers onboard our ships are a vital part to making it possible to bring hope and healing

to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a

positive change in the lives of others, one of our ships could be your next great adventure!

The Assistant Bosun volunteer position, part of the Deck department, will be located on the Africa

Mercy and Global Mercy, the world's largest non-governmental hospital ships. The preferred minimum

commitment for this role is two years, though shorter commitments may also be considered. We

recommend all interested applicants to submit an application six months in advance of your target service

date. www.apply.mercyships.org

Commitments longer than twelve months require successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding

Program.

Qualifications required:

Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW A-II/4 or A-II/5

Successful completion of Security Awareness in accordance with STCW A-VI/6

Successful completion of Basic Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1 1-4

Successful completion of Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats Other Fast Rescue

Boats in accordance with STCW A-VI/2-1

Valid I/9 Medical Certificate (can be obtained on board)

Ability to speak and understand English effectively

**Current Field Service location is Port of Dakar, Senegal, West Africa. Minimum duration to

serve on board is three months, there is no maximum. *subject to special case and vessel needs*

Shipyard Service estimated to start June 2020. Minimum duration to serve on board is two

weeks, there is no maximum.**

Questions about this information? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any

questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org