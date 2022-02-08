Area Sales Manager

Environment

The government of Iceland has made the decision to formally phase out commercial whaling by 2024, citing declining demand for whale meat on the global market. The announcement closes the door on an industry that was already moribund: the nation has only one whaling company left, and it has caught just one whale since 2019. "There is little proof that there is any economic advantage to this activity," wrote Svandis Svavarsdóttir, a member of Iceland's Left Green party, in a...