Area Sales Manager
|Application Closing Date
|February 25 2022
Virtual Marine is currently seeking an Area Sales Manager to join our growing team. Reporting to the Vice President of Sales, the successful applicant will have the following key responsibilities:
- Actively seek out and engage new enterprise (B2B) customer prospects on a global scale
- Present, promote, and sell our products and services to existing and prospective clients using proven and demonstrable sales methodologies
- Oversee sales cycles from lead generation to revenue recognition stage
- Conduct market research and plan and implement sales initiatives to meet company targets for growth and profitability
- Prepare sales proposals and presentations for customers and prospects
- Develop a robust pipeline by engaging stakeholders in a range of market segments, including among others, upstream energy, maritime training, defence and security and coast guard / SAR
- Help support an expanding international market representative dealer network
- Work in an open and transparent team environment that encourages collaboration across departments toward achievement of company objectives
ABOUT YOU
- Minimum of five years’ experience in technical sales and a proven track record for solid sales performance in a related field
- University degree in business or a sales-related discipline
- Strong knowledge and experience in maritime training, upstream energy, defence and coast guard / SAR and related market segments
- Proven track record of building and maintaining lasting customer relationships
- Good listener, with an interest in understanding and solving customer challenges
- Comfortable in a contract negotiation setting
- Excellent organizational and time management skills and can deal with deadlines and multiple accounts
- Excellent proficiency in English with strong written and oral communications skills
- Well-developed skills using Microsoft Office, CRM systems and social media tools
- Ability and willingness to travel
- Willing to comply with security screening requirements
Please submit resumes to: [email protected]