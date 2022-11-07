Academic Professional Track (Non-Tenure)

Assistant Professor of the Practice; Texas A&M University at Galveston: Maritime Transportation

Application Closing Date Open Till Filled APPLY

The Department of Maritime Transportation at Texas A&M University at Galveston invites applications for a full-time, non-tenure track, position with a 9-month academic appointment beginning September 1, 2023. Applicants will be considered for the faculty title of Assistant Professor of the Practice in the area of marine transportation, seamanship, navigation, ship stability, fast rescue craft and marine surveying.

We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We are especially interested in qualified candidates with a demonstrated commitment to diversity equity and inclusion, who can contribute, through their research, teaching, and/or service, to the diversity and excellence of the academic community. Texas A&M University is committed to enriching the learning and working environments for all visitors, students, faculty, and staff by promoting a culture that embraces inclusion, diversity, equity, and accountability. Diverse perspectives, talents, and identities are vital to accomplishing our mission and living our core values.

The successful candidate will contribute to the quality education of cadets enrolled in undergraduate Bachelor of Science / License Option degree programs as well as the Graduate Studies – License Option degree program. Courses will be assigned based on expertise in field, current U. S. Coast Guard licensing and current need. All assigned courses (lectures and corresponding labs) will be taught during both the fall and spring semesters. Participation in various departmental, campus and university service committees is expected and will be assigned by the Maritime Transportation (MART) Department Head. The new Assistant Professor of the Practice will integrate both academic and ship operations to maintain licensing and educational requirements. In addition, there is the strong possibility for a 3-month position to teach MART 200, 300, and 400 during the summer sea terms aboard a state maritime academy training vessel.

Texas A&M University at Galveston is an ocean-oriented branch campus of Texas A&M University which educates nearly 2,300 undergraduate and graduate students in a unique blend of marine and maritime programs, including majors in science, business, engineering, liberal arts, and transportation. It is driving the development of the blue economy in the Gulf Coast Region and is a critical contributor to Texas A&M’s sea-grant portion of Texas A&M’s rare land-, sea-, space-grant mission with nearly $10 million in research expenditures.

Texas A&M-Galveston is also home to the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, one of seven in the U.S. and the only academy integrated into a Tier 1 academic institution, which trains over 400 cadets annually for maritime service and employment around the world. Texas A&M-Galveston is ideally located in Galveston, Texas on the Gulf Coast where is it surrounded by the industry, environment and programs essential to fulfilling its special-purpose mission. Aggies are known for their deep commitment to the success of each other and their strong desire to serve.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Marine Transportation with advanced knowledge of seamanship, navigation, communication, and vessel operations as well as a United States Coast Guard Unlimited Deck License and Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping 2010 endorsement with five (5) or more years in a Deck Officer position. Preferences include U.S. Coast Guard Chief Mate or Master license with a master’s degree.

Application Instructions

Applications are only accepted online at http://apply.interfolio.com/115800

Applicants must submit electronic copies of:

Cover Letter

Curriculum Vitae

At least 3 references with contact information

United States Coast Guard Merchant Marine Credentials (MMC) with corresponding Certificates (color copy).

Diversity Statement detailing professional skills, experience and/or willingness to support campus inclusion, diversity and equity efforts.

For more information on the position, please contact the Chair of the Search Committee, Joseph Faris, at [email protected] Review of applications will begin December 1, 2022 and the position will remain open until filled.

For more information on the position, please contact the Chair of the Search Committee, Joseph Faris, at [email protected] Review of applications will begin December 1, 2022 and the position will remain open until filled.