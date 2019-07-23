Video: Exxon and WinGD on the IMO2020 Fuel Switch

File image

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-23 21:30:15

The IMO2020 fuel switchover is a top priority for vessel operators worldwide, and it is of prime importance for engine manufacturers and bunker suppliers as well. In this ExxonMobile Marine interview, Exxon's marine fuels venture manager Luca Volta and global marine equipment builder manager Steve Walker talk to two WinGD execs, CEO Klaus Heim and VP of R&D Dominik Schneiter, about the implications of the low sulfur fuel requirement. Over a friendly game of shuffleboard at WinGD's test center in Winterthur, Switzerland, they discuss cat fines, compatibility, proper onboard handling, the use of LNG as a marine fuel, the selection of correct lubricants, and the future of bunkering beyond 2020.





