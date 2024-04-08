Vessel Vanguard 360: A Revolutionary Leap in Safety and Maintenance

Vessel Vanguard, a leading provider of marine safety and maintenance software, announces the launch of Vessel Vanguard 360, an innovative solution set to transform the maritime industry.

Vessel Vanguard 360 reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. This advanced platform signifies the latest progression of Vessel Vanguard, incorporating the new Safety Management System (SMS) module, offline access, and crew management. With a focus on optimizing operations and enhancing vessel performance and safety, Vessel Vanguard continues to be a leader in delivering solutions.

Rhiannon Silvashy, Chief Revenue Officer of Vessel Vanguard, states, "We are dedicated to providing the marine industry with advanced, modern solutions to enhance vessel reliability and safety, while achieving significant reductions in operational expenses."

Following the 2021 merger of Vessel Vanguard and Wheelhouse Technologies, Vessel Vanguard 360 emerges as a cutting-edge solution, integrating the best aspects of both entities, customer feedback, and identified industry needs.

Vessel Vanguard stands out in the maritime industry under the guidance of its leadership who bring a wealth of aviation experience to the forefront. A unique blend of expertise allows Vessel Vanguard to offer maritime solutions that are not only comprehensive but also infused with the precision and safety standards characteristic of the aviation industry. Whether it's recreational boating, passenger vessel operations, or workboats, our offerings are underpinned by our deep-rooted aviation experience, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency across all sectors.

Rhiannon Silvashy highlights the inefficiencies of traditional maintenance methods, stating, "Maintenance management via antiquated methods is unreliable, overwhelming, and leaves our operators in a vulnerable spot when it comes to verifying safety protocols."

Vessel Vanguard replaces legacy workflows by eliminating the need for whiteboards, handwritten checklists, and physical paperwork. The dashboard provides detailed insight into the status of vessels, maintenance history, OEM-recommended maintenance requirements, and an integrated document library.

Vessel Vanguard simplifies maintenance forecasting, facilitates Safety Management System (SMS) implementation, enables inventory tracking, manages correction reports, sets reminders for system checks, and streamlines Coast Guard inspection audits. The platform also serves as a comprehensive compliance management tool for commercial operations.

Rick Heine, CEO, emphasizes, "Vessel Vanguard prioritizes safety, reliability, and efficiency, aiming to simplify jobs with less paperwork, heightened accountability, and a complete digitized history of vessel maintenance.

Vessel Vanguard 360 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within the maritime industry. With its comprehensive suite of features and user-friendly interfaces, this cutting-edge solution is poised to redefine how the maritime sector approaches safety, maintenance, and operational efficiency. Vessel Vanguard remains dedicated to empowering our users with the tools they need for success, fostering a future where all vessels operate with heightened reliability, safety, and efficiency. As we embark on this transformative journey, we invite the maritime community to join us in embracing the next era of excellence with Vessel Vanguard Safety and Maintenance Tracking.

For more information, please see our full brochure or visit Vessel Vanguard's website at www.vesselvanguard.com.