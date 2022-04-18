Using 3D CAD Data Exchange in Shipbuilding Projects

3D CAD data exchange is crucial in shipbuilding projects. The CAD data format and level of interoperability in complex shipbuilding projects are some of the greatest challenges shipyards face in this regard.

How can you integrate 3D CAD with PDM/PLM/ERP systems and manage 3D CAD data exchange in shipbuilding projects?

CADMATIC, a leading developer of digital and intelligent 3D-based design, engineering and information management software solutions for the marine, process, and construction, has prepared a comprehensive white paper exploring approaches to interoperability, data migration, and the handling of legacy data in the design stage of projects.

In the white paper, CADMATIC discusses the leading causes of data migration reviewing the main scenarios that require CAD data migration:

• Use of MCAD models in CADMATIC

• Import and export of shipbuilding CAD data

• Change of CAD system and legacy data, multi-CAD environment

• Use of laser scanned data in CADMATIC

• Integration with PDM/PLM/ERP systems

• The use of CAD data in AR/VR/MR/XR or image rendering software

Based on the company’s experience in the shipbuilding industry and countless customer and partner projects, as well as the possibilities offered by current technology solutions, CADMATIC outlines its recommended approach to using 3D CAD to improve the efficiency of your projects.

