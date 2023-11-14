CADMATIC
Product Lifecycle Management to Unlock Shipbuilding’s Digital Potential
Cadmatic, a prominent player in ship design and shipbuilding solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with CONTACT software t...
Using 3D CAD Data Exchange in Shipbuilding Projects
3D CAD data exchange is crucial in shipbuilding projects. The CAD data format and level of interoperability in complex shipbuildin...
Implementation of a New Ship Design Solution
It is not news to shipbuilders that there are benefits to be gained from modern design solutions and a data-driven approach to shi...
More News Stories