Product Lifecycle Management to Unlock Shipbuilding’s Digital Potential

Published Nov 14, 2023 11:52 AM by CADMATIC

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Cadmatic, a prominent player in ship design and shipbuilding solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with CONTACT software t...

Using 3D CAD Data Exchange in Shipbuilding Projects

Published Apr 18, 2022 1:03 PM by CADMATIC

Posted in: Shipbuilding

3D CAD data exchange is crucial in shipbuilding projects. The CAD data format and level of interoperability in complex shipbuildin...

Implementation of a New Ship Design Solution

Published Nov 22, 2021 12:42 PM by CADMATIC

Posted in: Shipbuilding

It is not news to shipbuilders that there are benefits to be gained from modern design solutions and a data-driven approach to shi...

