Unprecedented Maritime Gathering in Rotterdam

By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020 05:25:00

With the start of 2020, a new era for the maritime industry has dawned. And even though the new regulations are here, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the industry about what long term strategies to apply and which technologies to use. To shed light on this situation - maritime networking expert IGGS Group has taken on the responsibility of bringing industry leaders to Rotterdam for an unprecedented two day gathering - The Envirotech for Shipping Forum - to be held on March 24 - 25.

Envirotech is a global platform for shipowners, technical management companies, shipbuilders, ports, regulators, service providers and equipment manufacturers to meet in one place to discuss the current situation and evaluate the technologies and solutions they need. A record number of companies are sending delegations to Rotterdam, making Envirotech the biggest and most effective gathering globally for decision makers. Among the notable attendees are Oldendorff Carriers, IMO, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corp., COSCO Shipping, Maersk, ONE, Damen and many others.

Having 300 industry leaders discussing issues and evaluating solutions for two days, we ask: What decisions will be made in Rotterdam? What new partnerships we will see, and what new technologies will be installed on ships?

Envirotech for Shipping Forum, Rotterdam, March 24 - 25.

For more information visit: https://envirotechforum.com/

