Tug Captain's New Book Offers Tales from Five Decades on the Water

Image courtesy Capt. Thomas Teague / Facebook By The Maritime Executive 02-26-2020 01:00:00

Captain Thomas Teague started as a deckhand in the early 1970s off the coast of Delaware and in the Gulf of Mexico. His new book introduces colorful characters while describing life aboard a tugboat for weeks at a time. From towing oil drilling rigs to the unique jargon of the tugboat industry to the very real dangers that are ever-present on every deck, this book is the first in a series that will offer readers insight into the towing industry that only a salty tugboat captain can offer.

For more information or to order, click here. A sample page is available for viewing here.

