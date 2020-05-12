Tritan Software Launches New Telehealth Solution

By The Maritime Executive 05-12-2020

Tritan Software, the leading provider of health and safety technology platforms in the maritime industry, has announced the launch of SeaConsult, a new telehealth solution that will be provided at no cost to all clients during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

SeaConsult will allow onboard staff to securely conduct virtual cabin visits with onboard crew and guests for all suspected cases directly via a laptop or mobile device. The ability to perform contactless visits and checks via telehealth, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, will help prevent the transmission of communicable diseases onboard while ensuring the safety of crew and passengers. SeaConsult will also provide the ability for staff onboard to consult directly with shoreside specialists when additional medical assistance is needed.

More than 95 percent of the cruise industry has already adopted Tritan’s SeaCare® Health Platform. SeaConsult will be directly integrated into this existing system, allowing for immediate deployment across an entire industry.

“As the leader in the industry, we believe it is our obligation to assist our clients and our communities during this challenging period,” stated Andrew L. Carricarte, President and CEO of Tritan Software. “This latest advancement brings a much-needed and immediate capability to an entire industry. We have been collaborating extensively and working tirelessly with them and various regulatory authorities to ensure that the safety of all crew and passengers is paramount.”

Tritan will be leveraging its patented technology, SeaSync®, to ensure that the virtual telehealth tool will operate effectively within the industry’s limited connectivity environment at sea.

Tritan Software has also recently announced a new version which will provide additional innovative tools in compliance with the latest regulatory standards, along with numerous COVID-19-focused enhancements to assist with operational management. SeaCare®, a GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant platform, currently provides a comprehensive suite of modules for every aspect of maritime care and health management. This includes numerous public health and communicable disease management tools such as automated close-contact tracing, quarantine management, epicurve trending, outbreak prevention notifications and the integration of critical compliance requirements to the numerous global authorities such as the CDC, U.S. Coast Guard, ECDC, Health Canada, Chinese Ministry of Health, Anvisa and various others entities.

