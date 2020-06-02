Posidonia Moves Forward as Greece Reopens for Business

The biennial Posidonia trade fair plans to move forward on October 26-30 at the Metropolitan Expo Athens. It is among the only maritime industry trade shows this year to avoid cancellation due to the COVID-19 shutdown: among others, the Seatrade Cruise Global trade show in Miami was suspended as the outbreak began and ShippingInsight has been folded in with the Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) conference at a new date in mid-October.

Greece is currently in the process of opening up its economy and plans to welcome international visitors from June 15 onwards. From June 15, flights from 29 countries will be welcomed to Greece, and international flights from all over the world will resume beginning July 1. Exhibitions in Greece will resume in September, as they will in many other European countries - well in advance of Posidonia.

The Greek authorities, in cooperation with the international organizations representing the exhibition industry, are in the process of finalizing the safety protocols which will apply to exhibitions. Once confirmed, all protocol details affecting exhibitors and visitors will be uploaded to the Posidonia website and circulated our exhibitors.

Preparations for Posidonia are proceeding as usual, and all confirmed orders are being processed as planned, the organizers said. Promotional and publicity programs will be in full swing from early July 2020.

For more information, contact posidonia@posidonia-events.com or Brett Keil at bkeil@maritime-executive.com.



