PEI-ADERCO: "One Ship, One Tree" Initiative

File image By PEI TECH 02-20-2020 02:52:00

Houston-based fuel solutions company PEI TECH has pledged to plant a tree for every vessel it supplies with Aderco sustainable fuel treatment technology.

"With an exciting year behind us with our Aderco IMO Sulphur Cap Compliance Program, we are pleased to move into the new year with a partnership with the One Tree Planted organization. For every vessel we supply, we'll say 'thank you' by planting a tree on behalf of our global clientele," said managing director Steven Putnam. "At the end of year, One Tree Planted will issue certificates to our clients with how many trees we planted together. Not only are we able to enhance fleet performance with our sustainable fuel treatment technology, we are also able to support clients' corporate social responsibility goals."

Established in early 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEI TECH represents Aderco Sustainable Solutions' specialized fuel treatment technology. Aderco, a 40-year-old company headquartered in Switzerland, makes vegetal-organic fuel treatment products, including fuel conditioners and lubricity improvers. Aderco's products are ashless and metal-free, have no transportation restrictions and are fully class approved.

Aderco’s environmentally-friendly fuel treatment is for use in any kind of residual, hybrid or distillate fuels (including VLSFO and ultra-low sulfur MGO). It is designed to solve fuel-related problems before, during and after combustion. Over the past two years, Aderco’s technology has proven to be a highly effective solution in compliance preparation for the IMO 2020 0.5 percent sulphur cap regulation with the Aderco fuel tank cleaning program. Its products also help mitigate against the challenges of 2020 compliant fuels with instability, incompatibility and cat fines.

Putnam holds a marine engineering degree from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He served as a USCG unlimited license engineering officer and U.S. Naval Reserve officer, and he has ten years of experience working on board tankers, containerships and bulk carriers. For the past twenty years he has held executive leadership positions on the commercial side of the industry in technical services, sales and marketing. Putnam is an active member in industry associations, including the Propeller Club of Houston, Green Marine, the Connecticut Maritime Association and CIMAC.

For more information on Aderco products, visit Putnam at the CMA Shipping Conference, where he will be speaking about sustainable fuel treatment technology in a presentation on April 1.

This article is sponsored by PEI TECH.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.