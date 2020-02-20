PEI-ADERCO: "One Ship, One Tree" Initiative

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEI TECH represents Aderco Sustainable Solutions' specialized fuel treatment additives and Marine Offshore Management's engineered vessel upgrades, repairs and asset integrity turnkey project solutions. Serving the global Maritime, Cruise and Offshore industries, PEI works in close co-operation with its clientele, acting on and behalf of its principals, to meet operational and environmental goals and challenges by improving asset reliability, efficiency, structural integrity, regulatory compliance and overall bottom-line performance.