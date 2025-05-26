PALFINGER PFM 2100: Reaching a New Level in Outreach and Performance

With its PFM 2100, PALFINGER MARINE presents the newest model and latest addition to the PFM crane series. This heavy-duty foldable knuckle boom crane was designed to meet the growing operational demands of the aquaculture industry, focusing on the fish farming segment, as well as the service and workboat sector. With the PFM 2100, PALFINGER MARINE combines sophisticated design, outreach and strength while remaining lightweight.

“When we developed the PFM 2100, we had a clear goal: to deliver a solution that combines power, best-in-class outreach, and precision – made for tough maritime environments,” says Daniel Perdolt, Product Manager at PALFINGER MARINE. “Heavy work and constantly changing tasks define our customers’ everyday operations. The PFM is engineered to meet these exact requirements and to support operators in harsh maritime environments.”

Modern design with heavy-duty strength

The PFM 2100 combines maximum outreach and lifting power while maintaining a low overall weight. With an outreach of over 29 meters, it gives service vessel crews and aquaculture professionals more flexibility and room for numerous potential applications. Even at full extension, the crane can lift up to 4,000 kilograms – safely and efficiently. Despite its size, the PFM 2100 is built to be both strong and lightweight. This makes it suitable for a wide range of vessels, including smaller workboats. The crane’s optimized structure reduces the space that is taken up on deck, improves stability, and contributes to better fuel efficiency – important factors for operators at sea.

The PFM 2100 is also the first model in the series to feature the patented P-profile with nine boom extensions. This offers a wide range of motion and outreach, while ensuring the strength and stiffness needed for demanding lifting tasks. The innovative design improves the crane’s performance by enhancing stability while keeping the weight low.

But performance isn’t just about power and reach – it’s also about control, efficiency, and responsiveness. The crane’s high operating speed is possible through the integration of a high-end hydraulic control valve, enabling smooth and responsive motion for all crane movements. This, together with the optimized weight-to-performance ratio, significantly reduces operation times, enhances efficiency, and supports a seamless workflow. Whether deployed for repetitive handling tasks or complex maneuvers, the PFM 2100 adapts quickly and performs with consistency and precision.

Rendering of the PFM crane series. © PALFINGER MARINE

A series of heavy-duty cranes

The PFM 2100 is part of PALFINGER MARINE’s well-established PFM crane series, which also includes the PFM 2500, PFM 3500, and PFM 4500 models. These powerful foldable knuckle boom cranes have proven themselves in field over many years and are known to be robust, reliable heavy-duty machines which may be extended to significantly more than 30 meters outreach on customer request. Together, they cover a wide range of use cases – from precise handling to heavy load lifting. While the PFM 2100 is optimized for speed and outreach with high performance and robustness, the larger models in the series deliver even more exceptional lifting power for particularly demanding tasks.

Thanks to the wide range of models, PALFINGER MARINE is able to offer customized packages tailored to the specific vessel and its operational requirements – whether for smaller workboats or large vessels. These packages typically combine two or more cranes in coordinated configurations that complement each other in outreach, power, and flexibility – creating an ideal synergy that allows even complex maritime operations to be carried out efficiently.

The PFM cranes are designed to perfectly complement one another, offering the perfect package for any vessel or job. © PALFINGER MARINE

Lifting Power backed by a strong network

As a trusted and experienced partner, PALFINGER MARINE delivers more than advanced crane technology: customers benefit from integrated systems, simplified installation, and efficient service with fast, thorough support. From planning and commissioning to training and long-term maintenance, PALFINGER MARINE offers comprehensive project assistance. This ensures long-term operational efficiency for its clients and reduces the project complexity. Backed by a strong global network of experts and service partners, PALFINGER MARINE is able to provide reliable support – wherever and whenever it’s needed.

“By offering complete crane solutions and service out of one hand, we simplify operations for our customers. They benefit from fewer interfaces, faster response times, and full technical support,” says Klaus Schreiber, Vice President Sales & Service at PALFINGER MARINE. “That is important because in the maritime segment, it is not just about technology – it is also about safety, efficiency, and lifetime support, which we can offer.”

Looking into the future

Following the development phase including a life-time endurance test, the PFM 2100 recently reached a major milestone: the first serial unit of the model successfully completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) at PALFINGER MARINE’s production site in Maribor, Slovenia. This test included a comprehensive five-hour procedure involving both functional as well as overload testing and validated the unit’s mechanical performance, hydraulic response, and control precision.

The PFM 2100 installed on the vessel FDA Niklas. © PALFINGER MARINE

The crane was then delivered to Norway in the first quarter of 2025, where it was installed on the new service vessel FDA Niklas. With the first PFM 2100 in full operation now, PALFINGER MARINE is aiming at collecting performance data and user feedback.

Behind the scenes, engineers are working on an exciting addition to the PFM 2100: a “smaller sibling”. Still in the design phase, this new crane will offer the same reliability and versatility – in a more compact form. Stay tuned as we prepare to unveil the latest member of the PFM family. Explore our PALFINGER Marine Stories blog for further updates: palfingermarinestories.com.

This article is sponsored by PALFINGER MARINE. For more information, please visit our website.