Oceanly Challenges Data Ownership Practices in the Shipping Industry

Oceanly, a leading provider of fleet performance solutions, has highlighted what it says are exploitative practices surrounding data ownership in the shipping industry. Its Managing Director, Giampiero Soncini, has issued a bold statement condemning the attempts by some maritime equipment suppliers to profiteer from shipowners by charging for access to their own operational data.

"In recent years, the question of 'Who owns data in shipping?' has been increasingly discussed at conferences and in industry articles. This debate should not exist in the first place," says Soncini. "Since The Economist highlighted data as 'the world’s most valuable resource' back in May 2017, some CEOs and managers have attempted to capitalize on this by charging customers for accessing their own data. This is not only unfair but also reminiscent of outdated practices seen in other industries."

Soncini highlights parallels with the telecommunications industry's past mistakes, where companies insisted on charging per second and minute, paving the way for disruptive innovations such as Skype. "Similarly, some maritime equipment suppliers, especially those in automation systems, have begun to charge for data access. This practice is unacceptable. The owner of all data pertaining to a ship is unequivocally the shipowner,” he says.

He adds that in certain cases, such as high-level charters, other parties with vested interests in the data, such as charterers, insurance companies, banks, and classification societies, may also have rights to access the data. "However, the ownership remains with the shipowner. Equipment manufacturers should not encrypt or protect data for their own gain."

Soncini criticized manufacturers who try to justify their actions by claiming that data encryption is for the owner's security. “This is both technically and morally flawed. It's a clear attempt to extract more money and amounts to unfair competition,” he said. In contrast, he added, Japanese and Chinese manufacturers have embraced transparency by making data readily available.

Emphasizing the importance of data in modern maritime operations, Oceanly advocates for mandatory data collection and analysis by all stakeholders, including banks, insurers, and chartering entities. "If we really want to be serious about emissions and pollution control, but also if we want to save money by cutting wastage and pilferage, we need to implement the technology which is available today and which allows us a very precise control on everything which happens onboard ships,” stated Soncini.

Oceanly offers its innovative Oceanly Performance solution, designed to control every operational (navigation and machinery) aspect of a ship. In the environmental area, it streamlines emissions management and compliance so owners can stay ahead of the regulatory curve while optimizing their operations. It reduces administrative burdens by automating the collection of essential data, such as fuel consumption and voyage information. But it also allows remote monitoring of engines and any other equipment behavior. It links with all navigation equipment, allowing route planning, corridors and weather monitoring, hull and propeller condition and much more. And of course, it complies with the new EU ETS and FuelEU regulations. According to Soncini, it is probably the most advanced and complete solution on the market today.

Soncini acknowledges that precise data collection, especially regarding fuel consumption, may unsettle those who have benefited from imprecise practices. "However, for the shipowner, it brings significant advantages in terms of savings, better organization, and compliance.”

Oceanly collects data every five seconds, resulting in 17,280 data points daily compared to the single daily data point from noon reports. This level of precision allows for exact emission control and provides shipowners with the ability to demonstrate their compliance and efficiency continuously.

"The shipowner, who risks their money, name, and reputation, is the sole owner of the vessel’s data. They have the right to use it for their benefit or manage it as they see fit,” concludes Soncini.

This article is sponsored by Oceanly.