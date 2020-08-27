New Study Proves That Hypochlorous Acid Kills Novel Coronavirus

Small wall-mounted EcoLox HOCL generation unit (left) and a larger modular system (right) installed for shipboard use By EcoloxTech 08-24-2020 06:52:00

In a new study performed by an independent U.S. laboratory, a dilute hypochlorous acid (HOCL) sanitizing solution proved highly effective at eliminating SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19 - on hard surfaces. The EPA-standard test found that a spray of 200 ppm hypochlorous acid solution killed the virus after just five minutes of contact.

EcoloxTech, the study's sponsor, designs and builds equipment for producing unlimited quantities of hypochlorous acid (HOCL) cleaning solution at the point of use - in the home, at the office, or on the ship. So long as the vessel's crew has access to electricity, table salt and water, they can make what they need to effectively and efficiently sanitize the vessel. HOCl can be applied by hand or with a fogger, without any chemical-related PPE for workers. Unlike chlorine bleach or peroxide products, it is intrinsically safe, as it is a non-irritant and the human body produces the same molecule for self-defense.

EcoloxTech's 200 ppm hypochlorous acid solution also meets federal standards for food contact, and it can be used to clean eating areas, food processing equipment, prep surfaces, dishes - even the food itself, including raw fruits and vegetables. It can be used in every compartment and on every surface, including upholstery, which can easily be damaged when using traditional "heavy-duty" chemical sanitizing agents.

HOCL's benefits are already well known in the cruise industry, and EcoloxTech's solution is in use aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's ships today. It has also been adopted by Irish Ferries, the American Maritime Officers (AMO), Platina Seafood and a wide range of shoreside customers.

"We use EcoloxTech's hypochlorous acid system on board because of its proven effectiveness in killing bacteria, fungi and viruses,” says Robert Wilkinson, Senior Director of Environmental Health and Occupational Safety for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "It reduces our dependence on the usual harsh chemicals and provides and additional layer of safety for our crewmembers and guests."

National and international reference laboratories have already proven that EcoloxTech's HOCl product works very well against viruses, including norovirus and commonplace coronaviruses. Now, with this latest independent test, it is proven to work specifically against COVID-19.

With better efficacy and safety, unlimited capacity and ship-wide usability, hypochlorous acid is a superior solution for disinfection. For more information on the benefits of EcoloxTech products and electrolyzed water, visit www.ecoloxtech.com.

This article is sponsored by EcoloxTech.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.