New York Welcomes Hybrid-Electric Ferry for Governors' Island

New York City is celebrating its first hybrid-electric public ferry, christened Harbor Charger, which is being praised for ushering in a new era of sustainable maritime transportation in the state. The state announced that the new $33 million vessel entered service on August 13, transporting tourists and locals from Lower Manhattan to Governors Island.

The commissioning of the vessel is being hailed as a major milestone in New York’s quest to chart a course toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Built by Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana, Harbor Charger is the state’s first hybrid-electric public ferry, and will have a capacity to carry up to 1,200 passengers and 30 vehicles cruising at a speed of 10-12 knots. This means she has the ability to travel at speeds up to 66 percent faster than current ferries, paving the way for passengers to reach Governors Island quickly.

The vessel's name came following a citywide competition that drew more than 800 submissions, with the winning name being submitted by David Kurnov.

The Harbor Charger is equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, BlueVault battery solution, and EcoMAIN monitoring technology, effectively making the craft among the most environmentally-friendly. The hybrid propulsion system has the capability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 600 tonnes annually, helping towards net-zero goals.

The ferry’s efficiency is expected to be boosted once the state completes the construction of shoreside charging facilities, which will reduce emissions by an additional 800 tonnes annually. The Trust for Governors Island Trust has already secured $7.5 million in federal funding from the US Federal Transit Administration to finance the project, which is designed to make the Harbor Charger fully electric.

Designed by Elliot Bay Design Group, the vessel features modern amenities including a lower-level ADA-accessible lounge, and restrooms on each level that are expected to enhance passenger experience. Notably, her launch coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Governors Island opening to the public.

“Twenty years ago, Governors Island opened to the public for the first time, creating a green, clean, sustainable space for New Yorkers to enjoy. Today, we are doubling down on that legacy with the launch of this first-of-its-kind electric ferry,” said Eric Adams, New York City Mayor.

The commissioning of the Harbor Charger now paves the way for the state to decommission the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen, a passenger ro/ro ferry that has been in service for seven decades, having been commissioned by the U.S. Army in 1956. Coursen is slated for retirement from service later this year.