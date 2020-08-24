New Study Proves That Hypochlorous Acid Kills Novel Coronavirus

EcoloxTech
EcoloxTech specializes in manufacturing electrolysis systems used for generating electrolyzed water for food sanitation, contact surface sanitation and water disinfection. EcoloxTech also specializes in capacitive deionization for water purification. EcoloxTech is a US based company founded by Morten Larsen, a Marine Engineer who used to advise the White House on advancing environmentally friendly technologies and previously served as an engineer for the United Nations in Africa. Larsen currently serves as CEO of EcoloxTech. For more information, visit www.ecoloxtech.com.
