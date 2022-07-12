New Bill Would Empower EPA to Regulate CO2, But Only From Ships

Truck, rail and air cargo operators, which emit more carbon per ton-mile, would not be regulated

Tugs and other vessels under 400 GT - like this 158,000-barrel petroleum ATB - would be exempt (File image)

The U.S. Supreme Court may have undercut the federal government's ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions without further action from Congress, but a new bill from Reps. Alan Lowenthal and Nanette Barragán (D-CA) would restore its authority - for one industry.

The proposed Clean Shipping Act of 2022 is the first purpose-built legislation to target shipping's greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and it is modeled on the European Union’s Fit for 55 regulatory framework for shipping. If enacted as written, it would be among the few clear authorities the EPA could draw upon to regulate carbon emissions from any industry.

“We no longer have the luxury of waiting to act,” Congressman Lowenthal said. “We must face the fact that we are at a tipping point in the climate crisis; we must move beyond fossil fuels, and that includes air, land and sea transportation sources."

The bill would require the EPA to enforce new fuel carbon-intensity standards for all voyages, international and domestic, involving any "U.S. ports of call." The greenhouse gas intensity reduction would ratchet quickly down: 20 percent less in 2027, 45 percent less in 2030, 80 percent less in 2035 and 100 percent less in 2040, matching Maersk's ambitious zero-by-2040 objective.

The low-carbon fuel requirement would only apply to ships that spend 30 days a year or more on voyages to and from U.S. ports. This includes the domestic Jones Act fleet, most of the U.S.-flag fleet and foreign-flag ships on liner routes. Some foreign-flag owners could achieve compliance without changing fuel by limiting a hull's exposure to 29 days or less; a valid cargo operations stopover in Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas or another nearby locality could keep the length of each "covered voyage" short. While this would not comply with the spirit of the regulation, comparable itineraries have long been used in both the cargo and passenger-vessel sectors for cabotage compliance, among other purposes.

Vessels under 400 GT, like most tugs, towboats, and ATB pusher tugs, would be exempt. This would allow towing operators continued access to fossil fuels, even for tow combinations with several times the deadweight capacity of a coastal freighter.

Notably, the bill's use of "U.S. ports of call" deviates from the Jones Act's geographic basis for regulation, "points in the United States." New administrative rulings might be required to determine whether rigs, offshore wind towers, anchorages or single-point moorings - U.S. points frequented by large commercial vessels - would qualify as "U.S. ports of call" and fall under the bill's scope of coverage.

As they are not covered by the regulation, trucking operators, rail lines and air cargo companies - which compete with shipping and emit more per ton-mile of cargo - could continue to operate using fossil fuel.

