myCert wins the Innovation & Technology Solutions Award at CrewConnect

By Safebridge 2019-11-22 01:30:00

myCert , a product line of Safebridge is this year’s grand winner of the CrewConnect Global Conference Innovation and Technology Solutions Award.

The Innovation and Technology Solutions Award is dedicated to companies, which demonstrate a significant contribution to moving the maritime industry towards the digital track and have a positive impact on the crew on board in any of the following areas: Marine Training and Education, Seafarer welfare, Seafarer recruitment or engagement and Professional advancement.

The judging panel consisted of an independent group of distinguished industry leaders who were looking for excellence, innovation and role models in the industry. The panel included the Director – Regulatory Affairs of The Hong Kong Shipowners Association, Secretary General of InterManager, Head of Training and Operations of IMEC, Director of Employment Affairs of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Chief Executive Officer of The Nautical Institute, Deputy CEO and Director of Programme of the Sailor’s Society and the Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday 20th of November, 2019 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel, in Manila, was an impressive event, which attracted hundreds of high calibre guests of the maritime industry.

Winning such an award, underlines the importance of the innovative and revolutionary approach of myCert in taking the traditional maritime certification management ecosystem to a higher, digital and significantly more secure level.

It is a great honor for the myCert team as well as the parent company Safebridge to be recognised amongst a distinguished group of other prestigious nominees for this category which included the likes of RIVERTRACE LIMITED UK, Inmarsat and Kongsberg Maritime.

In order to learn more about myCert and experience the benefits the platform has to offer first hand, please visit www.mycert.com



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.