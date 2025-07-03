Ocean Infinity Has Built an Unmanned Surveillance Boat

Ocean Infinity is known best for subsea search and autonomous surveying, but it has also had a big, secret side project running - secret until Wednesday, when it unveiled a high speed autonomous patrol vessel at an event in Kuwait.

The new unmanned boat is dubbed the "Needlefish," and its appearance lines up with its name. It is a catamaran jetboat capable of 40 knots on the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, and it is designed for unmanned patrol, surveillance, mapping and surveying in Kuwaiti waters. The boat is not intended to be a standalone system: NeedleFish will integrate into a multifaceted maritime surveillance system created by SRT Marine Systems, a leading marine electronics and MDA services conglomerate.

Courtesy Ocean Infinity

“We are excited to see our NeedleFish USV rollout continue this week. This program is another significant milestone for Ocean Infinity as we employ our deep operational experience and proven technology to support clients in new and more complex markets at a time when these capabilities are more relevant than ever," said Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity.

Kuwait's coast guard bought two of the 46-foot vessels, along with twin remote control stations for the vessels' operators. One of the newbuilds completed an operational demonstration for Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, acting minister of the interior.