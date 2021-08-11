Maritime Industry to Meet at Envirotech in Rotterdam

Port of Rotterdam (file photo)

The long-awaited and widely talked about Envirotech for Shipping Forum in Rotterdam is finally set to happen this September.

The extra-ordinary event will gather leading shipowners; ship managers; shipbuilders; ports; regulators; associations; government bodes; classification societies; service providers and technology companies.

On September 9 and 10 they will meet to discuss the latest issues, trends, good practices, and to evaluate the necessary technologies and services for the future of the maritime industry. Envirotech is going to touch all critical points of the industry with the topics to be addressed during the two-day conference to include:

Regulations;

Environment and sustainability;

Innovations and technologies; and

Shipbuilding and ship repair.

Delegations from many of the major companies, including Oldendorff Carriers; MSC Cruises; IMO; Carnival Corp., COSCO Shipping; Maersk; ONE; Damen; Vroon, and many others, are all scheduled to participate in the conference.

The Envirotech for Shipping Forum in Rotterdam will be an important event addressing the key topics for the industry. EnviroTech For Shipping Forum is organized by IGGS Group.

For more information about the event and to register for participation, please visit the website at https://envirotechforum.com/

