Maritime Industry Leaders and Experts to Meet in Copenhagen May 2022

On May 10 and 11, 2022 the maritime networking expert IGGS Group will host the World Maritime Forum: Copenhagen, a key gathering for the maritime industry. After deep research and many conversations with industry leaders, it was decided that Copenhagen will be a perfect location for a gathering that will include local, European, and global participants from the maritime industry.

Bringing together shipowners; ship managers; shipbuilders; ports; classification societies; government bodies as well as service providers; suppliers; technology companies and manufacturers, the event will provide unprecedented idea sharing and networking opportunities.

The conference sessions will have the following major topics:

• Global Maritime Sector: Today / 2030 / 2050; Getting Zero Emissions

• Cybership: Improve Vessels with the Latest Technologies

• Smart, Efficient, and Compliant Ship

• Ship Design / Build / Retrofit / Repair

The exhibition area will be the place where companies will introduce their technologies and services as representatives will be available for discussions. It will also serve as an effective networking area to establish new connections and discuss business opportunities. At the end of the first day, a gala cocktail party will be hosted in the exhibition area providing a less formal atmosphere for networking.

Having already arranged multiple physical and online events the IGGS Group has the experience and knowledge to deliver a top-quality event that will benefit all participants. Whether you will join to get updates, gather knowledge, expand your views on strategies, or to find new suppliers, enter partnerships and acquire new clients - the organizer is sure that the event will exceed all your expectations.

For additional information click the link below and request more information about World Maritime Forum: Copenhagen.

World Maritime Forum: Copenhagen

Dates: May 10 – 11, 2022

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/



