LALIZAS Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Posidonia 2022

LALIZAS, a manufacturer and service provider of lifesaving and firefighting equipment, proudly announces its participation in Posidonia 2022.

This year’s participation is of particular importance for the company, as 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of LALIZAS. LALIZAS proudly counts 40 years of building a safety culture and adding value to the maritime community.

“Following a four-year hiatus from Posidonia, because of Covid, we are happy to be part of this landmark event, especially as this year marks our 40th anniversary in the industry. It will be our great pleasure to celebrate our history and development at the heart of the shipping industry,” said Iasonas Lalizas, Marketing & Communications Manager.

LALIZAS representatives will be present in hall 3, stand n. 3.414, to meet their partners in person, introducing the latest lifesaving solutions in terms of products and services in order to keep everyone safe on board.

During the last decades, LALIZAS has turned its attention equally to services as well as to products, e.g. the Fire Safety Rescue (FSR) Department and the Fast & Independent Liferaft Exchange (F&I), so that they can offer a total safety solution through innovative services and supply at every major commercial port.

Through FSR they can support a vessel’s needs at almost any port, offering service and replacement on all LSA and FFE at any place and any time with minimum port stay.

F&I is a radical game-changer in the liferaft market, a unique proposal to ship owners/managers for a simple and fast liferaft exchange to keep the vessels compliant and in service. F&I is managing liferaft compliance, through an exchange, in the world’s key ports as a managed service - for a single fixed fee - without the need of a contract and with no single OEM brand restriction.

SAVE THE DATE: Make sure you don’t miss LALIZAS small gathering at stand n. 3.414, on Thursday, June 9 to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary.

#thelalizasforce is looking forward to meeting you again at the “heart of shipping”.

For more information about LALIZAS please visit them online .





The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.