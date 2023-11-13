Inchcape’s Journey Towards Customer-Centricity & Global Expansion

Inchcape Shipping Services has embarked on a transformative journey under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Maezelle. Since joining the company on January 1, 2023, Inchcape has set its sights on becoming a customer-centric, solution-based, and people-oriented organization.

From conversations with our customers and great people, I became acutely aware of the need for change. Inchcape, with its 176 years of experience, had not been viewed as a company that always provided customer-centric solutions or placed people at the forefront. Determined to change that perception, our leadership team has committed to working tirelessly towards fostering a culture that places customers’ needs at the center of everything we do and that values our employees and their careers.

Commercial growth is a key focus for us. We recognize that expanding our team plays a vital role in driving customer-centricity. Over the past year, we have significantly grown our commercial team, recruiting individuals with specialized knowledge of the markets in which our customers operate. By doing so, we can offer a clearly defined proposition, one that is based on creating value specific to their needs. This approach of investing in specialist competence and complementary businesses is integral to our commercial strategy and remains a top priority for us.

Our employees are the backbone of our success. As a people business, we recognize that they are our most valuable asset. Our people fuel our journey of transformation, transparency, and value creation for customers. We believe that by empowering our customers with better insights, we can help them make informed decisions that drive their success. As part of our commitment to innovation, Inchcape is embarking on a digital transformation journey, with exciting developments on the horizon that will further enhance our ability to serve our customers.

Moreover, our global network continues to expand. We have recently opened new offices in Barcelona (Spain), Vung Tau (Vietnam), and Portsmouth (United Kingdom) and will soon be opening an office in Busan (South Korea). This strategic expansion aligns seamlessly with Inchcape’s corporate vision as we strive to provide comprehensive and consistent services in key locations where our clients conduct their business. It is through this commitment to a robust global network that we can truly connect with our customers, ensuring smooth operations and smart solutions.

In addition to our global network expansion, we are thrilled to announce the full ownership acquisition of ISS-McKay Limited. Initially established in 2008 as a joint venture between Mckays and Inchcape, this acquisition solidifies the position of ISS-McKay as the leading port agency in New Zealand. With a network of seven port offices and 37 local staff, we can now provide comprehensive coverage to both the North and South Islands, further strengthening our commitment to serving our customers efficiently and effectively. Although the ISS-McKay team has been a part of our team for many years, we are excited to formally welcome them to the Inchcape family.

We are driven by our commitment to providing exceptional service, which is delivered by a motivated and valued workforce. Our focus is on putting the customer first and foremost, using our unparalleled global network to drive innovation and progress in the shipping industry. Looking ahead, we remain determined to lead by example and drive positive change. With a growth strategy that is both aggressive and firmly grounded in our core values and expertise, we are well-positioned to make an even greater impact in the years to come.