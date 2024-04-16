Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape

Inchcape Americas Gears Up for Growth With New CEO

Published Apr 16, 2024 2:25 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Business

Harun Duzgoren stepped up as Inchcape Shipping Services&#39; new Regional CEO for the Americas in September 2023. Here he explains...

Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape’s Journey Towards Customer-Centricity & Global Expansion

Published Nov 13, 2023 6:54 AM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Business

Inchcape Shipping Services has embarked on a transformative journey under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Philippe...

Inchcape

Inchcape Raising Sights in Survey and Inspection to Mitigate Owners' Risk

Published Jul 25, 2023 9:13 AM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Survey and Inspection (S&amp;I) services provided by Inchcape Shipping Services during port turnarounds allow shipowners...

More News Stories