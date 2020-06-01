Halimar Shipyard Builds EPA Tier 4 Ferry for NYC Ferry

By Halimar Shipyard 06-01-2020

Halimar Shipyard recently delivered a new low emission ferry to NYC Ferry, operated by Hornblower Cruises of San Francisco for the New York City Economic Development Corporation. It was the latest vessel from Halimar, which specializes in the construction of inland and offshore marine vessels for a variety of service markets.

Built at the shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana, the new vessel, named H401, is the first of two EPA Tier 4 compliant ferries for NYC Ferry. While NYC Ferry’s ridership has declined dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing service cuts and route changes, the new ferry is part of the long-term plan to expand operations to provide increased transportation opportunities across New York City. The addition of this new vessel enlarges NYC Ferry's fleet to more than 30 ferries operated by Hornblower.

Like the other NYC Ferries, the new vessel features a catamaran hull and is equipped with main engines from Baudouin. However, to bring the main engines into compliance with the Tier 4 regulations, the new ferry integrates a Baudouin-supplied SCR system into its design along with the necessary urea tanks and dosing system components. The result is a highly efficient vessel with reduced emissions.

Passenger facilities aboard the new ferry feature seating for 354 passengers, including disability access, dedicated bicycle storage, mobile device charging stations, and on-board concessions for passengers wanting to make a quick purchase. The ferry is operated by a crew of five.

The naval architecture firm Incat Crowther designed the vessel. Incat and Halimar have worked on several other vessels prior to this ferry. In 2015, Halimar built the Lady Tierney, a 205-foot, monohull crew supply vessel for Sea Supply, a B&J Martin subsidiary, in Galliano, Louisiana. Halimar also collaborated with Incat building the John Jacob, a 205-foot aluminum monohull crew supply vessel for Barry Graham Oil Service of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

Halimar Shipyard has been providing new construction, conversion, and repair services since 2003 at its facilities, which include fabrication buildings, an outdoor fabrication, and vessel rollout area, and a bulkheaded slip and waterfront area. Among the sectors that Halimar specializes in are barges, dry docks, dredging vessels, crew and supply vessels, inland push boats, and offshore tugs.

Details of H401:

Length Overall: 26.9m

Length Waterline: 28.1 m / 92' 2''

Beam: 8.5m / 27' 10''

Draft Hull: 1.362m

Depth: 3.5m

Fuel: 7 570 liters / 1 000 US gallons

Fresh Water: 1 987 liters / 525 US gallons

Speed: 25 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Baudouin 12M26.3 'P2' Rating

Installed Power: 2 x 1030kW / 1400hp @ 2100rpm

Propulsion: 2 x Propellers

Construction Material: Marine grade Aluminum

Class: USCG Subchapter K



