Fuel Cell Drives From Proton Motor for Maritime Mobility

In 2009 Proton Motor developed the first fuel cell passenger ferry in Hamburg

The German hydrogen fuel cell producer Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de) is enabling ship and maritime manufacturers to realize climate-neutral fuel cell drives. The company specializes in modular systems using graphitic bipolar plates, as only these meet the technical and commercial requirements of the applications. Due to very high fuel cell performance in conjunction with modularly scalable systems, every performance requirement can be achieved.

Emission-free "Made in Germany" quality since 1998

Proton Motor Fuel Cell supplies complete systems with its self-designed fuel cells, including control and software with the common communication interfaces as "plug & play." Optionally, a coordinated DC-DC converter can be integrated into the system scope of delivery.

The company, which has been operating successfully internationally since 1998, has established all areas of hydrogen fuel cell development as well as production and testing at a location near Munich in Bavaria. With over a hundred employees, intelligent and flexible structures are also guaranteed.

Proton Motor is a German expert for climate-neutral maritime hydrogen fuel cell drives.

Pilot projects such as fuel cell ferry in Hamburg

Proton Motor is optimally positioned for the future as a reliable supplier of alternative "green" drive technology. It has established itself in many pilot projects for maritime applications. Currently, the company is in a new project with "Torqueedo," with the largest European shipbuilding group based in Trieste, and in 2009 it developed the first fuel cell passenger ferry in the Port of Hamburg.

For further growth and specific orders, tailor-made fuel cell solutions are to be implemented with innovative ship and propulsion manufacturers. Proton Motor also prepares the way to emission-free maritime mobility for ship manufacturers that do not have extensive engineering resources.

For additional information, visit the company’s website or contact Manfred Limbrunner (m.limbrunner@proton-motor.de).

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.