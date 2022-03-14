Emission-Free Fuel Cell Drives from Proton Motor for Maritime Mobility

New HyShip 72 fuel cell system from Proton Motor will power Fincantieri`s ZEUS ship (Zero Emission Ultimate Ship)

Europe's leading hydrogen fuel cell producer Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de) enables ship and maritime manufacturers to implement climate-neutral fuel cell propulsion systems for the inland and offshore sectors. The company specializes in modular systems "Made in Germany" and uses graphitic bipolar plates, as only these meet the technical and commercial performance requirements of the applications.

Emission-free mobility from customer-specific concept to certification

The core components of Proton Motor’s systems are the high-performance fuel cell stacks developed in-house with their unique double integration possibility. Thanks to the modular system for hydrogen, air and cooling, specific requirements can be implemented quickly or can be easily delivered as pre-assembled "plug & play" solutions. The company works with customers and partners from concept development to implementation as well as throughout the entire product life cycle, plus they will be qualified and certified on request. Twenty-five years of electrification knowledge and a large supplier network from related technical areas, such as hydrogen storage systems, are also available.

Proton Motor is supplying Fincantieri with a new fuel cell system HyShip 72 for 100 percent emission-free power on the open sea

New emission-free HyShip system for the green energy and mobility transition

Since 1998, Proton Motor has bundled all areas – hydrogen fuel cell development and production as well as system assembly including testing – at one location near Munich. With over a hundred employees, fast, flexible structures are guaranteed. Precise, tailor-made service is ensured by the company’s maintenance teams. As a reliable supplier of alternative green drive technology, the company is excellently positioned for the future.

For example, the internationally active CleanTech specialist has a series production plant and has successfully established itself with maritime references for 15 years. Currently, this includes the delivery of the new fuel cell system "HyShip 72" to the largest European shipbuilding group, Fincantieri, as well as the cooperation on the project Ma-Hy-Hy (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid), which is being implemented together with Torqeedo GmbH for the development of a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell.

Alexander Adrian, Sales Manager, Proton Motor Fuel Cell

Maritime references confirm Proton Motor as a long-standing technology partner

Already in 2008, Proton Motor – a member of the Association for Shipbuilding and Marine Technology – designed the Zemships-funded (Zero Emission Ships) fuel cell ferry Alsterwasser of ATG Alster-Touristik GmbH. It featured an alternative drive solution for the passenger ferry, which was in regular service until 2014.

The UK company ACUA Ocean was supplied with a fuel cell "Made in Germany" in 2021 for the world's first CO2-free unmanned ship for maritime surveillance and protection. At the EU level, the company is also an internationally recognized technology partner in the e-SHyIPS project. The aim is to define guidelines on the effective introduction of hydrogen in maritime passenger transport for a clean and sustainable environment.

This article is sponsored by Proton Motor. For additional information, visit the company’s website or contact Alexander Adrian ([email protected]) Sales Manager & Business Development.



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.